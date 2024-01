Varun Sood and his love life has always made news. Whether it was Benafsha Soonawalla or Divya Agarwal, both his break-ups got quite a bit of media traction. Now, reports have come that he is seeing actress Namrata Sheth. The two are now working together on the web series, Karmma Calling. Actress Raveena Tandon is in the main role. As per a report in an entertainment site, Varun Sood who was a part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo is seeing Guilty Minds actress Namrata Sheth. The two who play a couple on the show have found love in real life as well. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Sources hint at Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth relationship

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the two became close while working on Karmma Calling. Those who the arounds have confirmed that there is a spark, which hints at love. Sources told the portal that the two got along fabulously during the making. They have continued to be friends then on. The source was quoted as saying, "They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."

More details on Karmma Calling

Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series, Revenge. Raveena Tandon plays the role of Indrani Kothari, a wealthy powerful woman while Varun Sood is her son, Ahaan. Ruchi Narain is the director of the show. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2024.

Varun Sood's dating life made news

Varun Sood and Benafsha Soonawalla were madly in love before she went on Bigg Boss 11. Priyank Sharma and she bonded there, and later became a couple. They were together for quite some time. Later, he fell for Divya Agarwal. That relationship ended on a very acrimonious note. There was a lot of mudslinging on social media direct and indirect.