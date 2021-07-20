Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani's Narappa full movie leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other websites

After 's and 's Malik, Venkatesh Daggubati and 's Narappa has become the latest victim of piracy as the complete film has leaked online and is available for download on sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and others. Well, this leak is expected to affect the viewership of the film, which released today on Amazon Prime Video after skipping its theatrical release due to the second wave of COVID-19. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mirzapur 3 to go on floors, Andaz Apna Apna set for a reunion, Nora Fatehi's injury on the sets of Bhuj and more

Directed by , the film also features , , Karthik Rathnam, Ammu Abhirami and Rajeev Kanakala in pivotal roles. It is the remake of 's hit Asuran. The music of the film is composed by Mani Sharma. Priyamani, who considers it to be one of the special films of her life had asserted, "Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming.

Talking about the OTT release of the film, producer D. Suresh Babu had recently said, "It is an extremely stimulating and enriching experience to work with such talented stars and a highly creative crew. The story of Narappa is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."

