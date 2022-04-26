is indeed leaving his fans restless with his dream project Indian Police Force. After Sidharth Malhotra and , now has joined the Indian Police Force and his fans are already going gaga over his first look. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the first look of him and wrote, " Charged to join the best force: “Indian Police Force” and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, and Heroism in khaki". Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more: Bollywood's fittest divas who swear by Pilates to stay slim and trim [VIEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Ever since Vivek shared the first look in uniform, netizens cannot contain their excitement and are hailing his comeback after a long time. One user writes, " Wow!! Vivek sir… its amazing to see you back.. you are always great in action movies… big fan of urs since saathiya movie". Another user commented, " Amazing.. the bestest so far". The third user wrote, " we were all waiting for you to step in". A fan of the actor wrote, " I missed you so much". One user welcomes him on the board, " This Squad is getting bigger & huge welcome @vivekoberoi on the board #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime". Indeed this is getting bigger and better.

Rohit Shetty in one of his interactions had spoken about why Indian Police Force is the biggest project in his career, " Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me with an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."