It's quite an exciting weekend for all movie lovers as the two blockbusters have finally released on OTT and it's and Ponniyin Selvan. If you haven't got an opportunity to watch in the theatres, then you know what to do. And if you have already watched the movies and are looking for something interesting to binge watch then here's some fabulous choices to give you that will definitely leave you hooked.to your screens Let's begin with it..

Good Bad Girl is a story of a small-town girl who believes in achieving everything she desires no matter what. And she even starts lying to fulfil all her wants. plays a prominent role in this web series, and she is damn good. While the leading lady of the show Samridhi Dewan is just perfect. The show is helmed by Vikash Bhal who was accused of MeToo.

Four More Shots Please

This web series needs to introduction. And the third season is even bigger and better, all the ladies out there you know what to do this weekend. Kriti Kulhari and steal the show in this season for all right reasons.

Tripling

Tripling is a Zee 5 slice of show and one you watch the show it will definitely give you feel good feeling. After a long time, this show hits the right chord. This show will take the piece of your heart away with you

Manifest

Manifest is a supernatural show on Netflix and it's back with it's another instalment and the ardent fans have been eagerly waiting to know what is going to happen next. Fasten your seat belts now.

Criminal Justice 3, this show has its religious fans and viewers. And like both the season this season is nail biting; the best part of the show continues to shine, and he need no introduction. Thankyou for being you.