Fans of Korean dramas can surely check out Watcho App. The OTT platform provides new content to viewers. People who are interested in Korean dramas can watch them in Hindi on Watcho App. They have announced a new segment, #RozanaKDrama where in people can watch three hours of Korean content daily. It is from their content library. There are South Korean dramas across genres like romance, drama, sci-fi and others. A total of 650+ hours of Korean content will be released sequentially. In which every day new episodes will be streamed on the platform. One of the top shows on the platform is Welcome 2 Life. The show stars Lim Ji-yeon and Jeong Ji-hoon and Kwak Si-Yang and others. It is the story of a selfish lawyer who uses loopholes for his ulterior motives. But one day he ends up with an accident and watches things from the parallel world.

The superhit show Flower Of Evil is also there. The star cast includes Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won and Kim Ji-hoon. The show has been remade into Duranga which will come on Zee5. The other shows on it are '1 Percent of Something', 'Extraordinary You' and 'Kairos'.

WATCHO offers many original shows including web series. Like The Morning Show, Happy, Boucher-e-Ishq, Happy, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa's Scooter, Aghat, Cheaters - The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, Jhalazhi, Dark Destination, It's My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis Along with Ardh Satya and Choriya, there are also original shows like Look I Can Cook and Biche I Can Alfaaz.

There is also a unique UGC platform on this app. Where users can create their own original videos and discover and carve their art. Available on screen (Android and iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, d2h Magic devices and Fire TV Stick) and on www.WATCHO.com , watcho currently has over 35 original shows, over 300 plus exclusive venues and over 100 Hindi, Provides Live Channels in Kannada and Telugu Language.