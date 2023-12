The year 2024 is going to be very entertaining. There are already some of the biggest films like Fighter, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD and more slated to hit the theatres in the year 2024. But well, the year is going to be very exciting as some of the highly anticipated web series are also going to release. Netflix has a huge line up of web series that are going to add to the excitement and entertainment. A total of thirty web series are going to release on Netflix over the year. From much-awaited Wednesday season 2 to the dreaded Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead season 2, some of the most-awaited web series are all set to release next year. Also Read - Bridgerton season 3: Netflix drops MAJOR announcement for Polin fans; release date revealed

Netflix's list of upcoming web series

The big list of web series releasing on Netflix also includes the entertaining Squid Game season 2. The first instalment was a massive hit across the globe. The show had surpassed Bridgerton as it clocked 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first four weeks of release. Further, Stranger Things season 5 which is going to be the final season of the show is also on the list. The Lincoln Lawyer will be back with season 3. For the teens, Elite season 8 is on the way. For all those who love murder mysteries and thrill, the fifth season of spine chilling You is on its way. Also Read - The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor are Va Va Voom in their zesty debut

Wednesday season 2

Young Royals season 3

All of Us Are Dead season 2

Arcane season 2

Stranger Things season 5

Umbrella Academy season 4

Emily in Paris season 4

You season 5

Squid Game season 3

ONE PIECE season 2

Alice in Borderland season 3

Sweet Tooth season 3

Baby Fever season 2

The Empress season 2

Bridgerton season 3 & 4

Cobra Kai season 6

The Diplomat season 2

XO,Kitty season 2

Élite season 8

The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

Sweet Magnolias season 4

Fubar season 2

Sandman season 2

Ginny & Georgia season 3 & 4

Heartstopper season 3

The Night Agent season 2

Outer Banks season 4

That 90's Show season 2

Vikings: Valhalla season 3

Virgin River season 6

It was just yesterday that Netflix announced the release date of Bridgerton season 3. The first part of the third instalment will release in May while part 2 will release in June.

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13. pic.twitter.com/BQEb6Lahlw — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2023

Isn't all of this exciting? As said, the year 2024 is bringing along a high dose of entertainment along.