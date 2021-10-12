Netflix's Korean show, The Squid Game has been garnering praises across the globe for its intriguing and thrilling plot and just like us even the young superstar of Bollywood, is obsessing over the survival thriller. The star recently shared a video, where she enacted a mock episode of the web-series along with influencer Kusha Kapila. In the clip, we see the duo playing the Red Light Green Light game and Kusha turning towards the star and channels her inner paparazzi. “Hello, Sara ma'am, ek baar hello bol do Sara ma'am (say hello once Sara ma'am),” Kusha says repeatedly. While Sara tries to keep herself calm and composed, she finally bows down and does her trademark 'namaste'. Post which, the giant doll notice the movement of Sara and the actress gets eliminated. Sharing the reel, Sara wrote, “If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same.” Also Read - From Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter: Here's the Bollywood calendar for 2021-22-23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Kusha too shared this on her insta-story and wrote, “Hundred percent inspired by Saumya Sahni’s Sara reel and thank you Sara Ali Khan for being such a sport.” In a follow-up story, she wrote, “Saumya Sahni did it first and then we just had to continue the signature step. Waiting for Sara Ali Khan to beat this rhyme.” The nine-part Netflix series features Park Hae Soo, Wi Hajoon, Lee Jungjae, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo-ryoung in key roles. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Anushka Sharma: 6 celebs whom Amitabh Bachchan publicly taunted for not replying to his messages

Talking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, she will be next seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, which also features and in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. As per the reports, the film will be released on an OTT platform.