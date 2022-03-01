starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, starrer Jhund, and many more films and series are all set to release this week. While films will hit the big screens, series are all set to take over the digital world. Last week, ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starrer Bheemla Nayak, and ’s Valimai had released in theatres, and on OTT Madhuri Dixit’s web series The Fame Game got all the attention. So, if you are wondering what to watch this week, below is the list of films and series… Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan clarifies his ‘heart pumping, concerned’ tweet that left fans worried

OTT release

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (Disney+ Hotstar)

Ajay Devgn is all set to make his web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The series is an adaptation of the British TV show Luther, and also stars Raashii Khanna and . It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022.

Undekhi Season 2 (Sony LIV)

After the success of season one, now Undekhi season 2 is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 4th March 2022. The series stars Surya Sharma, , , and others.

Sutliyan (Zee5)

Amid the thrillers, there’s one slice-of-life drama series titled Sutliyan that’s going to premiere on Zee5. The series features Plabita Borthakur, Ayesha Raza, and . It will premiere on the OTT platform on 4th March.

Theatrical releases

Jhund

After getting delayed multiple times, finally, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund will hit the big screens on 4th March 2022. The movie will mark Sairat director, 's Bollywood debut. Jhund also features Sairat actors and .

Toolsidas Junior

starrer Toolsidas Junior is all set to release in theatres on 4th Marc 2022. It is late actor 's last film and also stars child actor Varun Buddhadev in the lead role.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

If you want to watch a Telugu film on the big screen, then this week Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is an option for you. The movie stars Sharwanand and the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It will release on 4th March 2022.