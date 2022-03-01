Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund, and many more films and series are all set to release this week. While films will hit the big screens, series are all set to take over the digital world. Last week, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak, and Ajith Kumar’s Valimai had released in theatres, and on OTT Madhuri Dixit’s web series The Fame Game got all the attention. So, if you are wondering what to watch this week, below is the list of films and series… Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan clarifies his ‘heart pumping, concerned’ tweet that left fans worried
OTT release
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (Disney+ Hotstar)
Ajay Devgn is all set to make his web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The series is an adaptation of the British TV show Luther, and also stars Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars who are Lord Shiva's ardent devotees
Undekhi Season 2 (Sony LIV)
After the success of season one, now Undekhi season 2 is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 4th March 2022. The series stars Surya Sharma, Nandish Sandhu, Harsh Chhaya, and others. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi digital release postponed, 83 digital release date, Karanvir Bohra gets emotional on Lock Upp
Sutliyan (Zee5)
Amid the thrillers, there’s one slice-of-life drama series titled Sutliyan that’s going to premiere on Zee5. The series features Plabita Borthakur, Ayesha Raza, and Shiv Pandit. It will premiere on the OTT platform on 4th March.
Theatrical releases
Jhund
After getting delayed multiple times, finally, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund will hit the big screens on 4th March 2022. The movie will mark Sairat director, Nagraj Manjule’s Bollywood debut. Jhund also features Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.
Toolsidas Junior
Sanjay Dutt starrer Toolsidas Junior is all set to release in theatres on 4th Marc 2022. It is late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s last film and also stars child actor Varun Buddhadev in the lead role.
Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu
If you want to watch a Telugu film on the big screen, then this week Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is an option for you. The movie stars Sharwanand and the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It will release on 4th March 2022.