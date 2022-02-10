Top 5 OTT platforms streaming bold, controversial web series content: Ullu App, ALT Balaji, and more

OTT platforms are like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and many more are giving us some really good content. From crime thrillers to romantic comedies to drama, we get to watch different genres of series and films on these OTT platforms. But, then there are a few OTT platforms that offer viewers the B-grade bold and erotic content, and believe us there are viewers who like to binge-watch those series and movies that are not less than a soft-porn. Today, here we bring for you five OTT platforms that are streaming such bold and controversial content… Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut locks THIS contestant after Shehnaaz Gill, Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl, Om Swami? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ullu App

From Kavita Bhabhi to Charm Sukh to Palang Tod, Ullu App is filled with content that would surely attract the viewers who like to watch the desi erotic series and movies. There are a couple of shows with some good TV actors as well. But, they are very few.

ALT Balaji

ALT Balaji's Gandi Baat is one of the most famous erotic series. Till now, there have been six seasons of the show, and now, fans of Gandi Baat are eagerly waiting for season seven. But, one has to say that the OTT platform balances the erotic content with some good shows as well.

Prime Flix

Pimp, Desi Romeo, Ishqholics, and you can watch many bold series on Prime Flix. It is known for its erotic content just like Ullu App.

NueFlicks

If you really want to watch some total desi Indian soft porn type of series and movies then NueFlicks is perfect for you. It offers some really bold desi content.

KindiBox

While the name of the app is KindiBox, there are many kinky things happening in series and movies that are there on this app. So, here’s one more option for people who like desi erotic content.