Gehraiyaan and Mahaan on Amazon Prime Video, Raktanchal season 2 on MX Player, and many more movies and web series have started streaming on multiple OTT platforms this week. The weekend is here, so of course, everyone would be thinking about what to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTT platforms. Well, we are here to help you with that. Below is the list of movies and web series that you can binge-watch during the weekend. Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Ranveer Singh reviews the Deepika Padukone starrer with a passionate kiss on the beach

Gehraiyaan (Amazon Prime Video)

, Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today. The movie, which is directed by , has received a mixed response from the critics, but you can watch it and decided whether it’s a good film or not. Also Read - KRK calls Gehraiyaan a 'soft porn film', Karan Johar 'sex ka devta' and Deepika Padukone 'sex ki mallika' – view tweets

Mahaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram starrer Mahaan premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 10th Feb 2022. The fans of Chiyaan Vikram have loved the film, so you can watch the Tamil action-thriller on the OTT platform. Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and more A-list actresses in Top 10 Most Popular Female Stars list by Ormax; view complete list

Raktanchal season 2 (MX Players)

After the success of Raktanchal, now season 2 of the series has been released on MX Player. The series stars , Kranti Prakash Jha, Mahie Gill, and in the lead roles.

Good Luck Sakhi (Amazon Prime Video)

's Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi was released in theatres a couple of weeks ago, and it is now all set for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will start streaming on the OTT platform from 12th Feb 2022. It also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

Love and Leashes (Netflix)

If you want to watch something international then there’s the Korean film Love and Leashes that premiered on Netflix today. The rom-com stars Lee Jun-young, Seohyun, and Seo Hyun-woo.