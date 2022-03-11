and ’s Radhe Shyam, ’s Anamika, and many more films and web series have been released this week that you can watch this weekend. While some are theatrical releases, some have premiered on OTT. Last weekend, ’s Rudra, starrer Jhund, and many more films and web series were released. So, if you are wondering about what to watch this weekend, don’t worry as here’s a list of theatrical and OTT releases that you can watch this weekend. Also Read - The Kashmir Files full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites for free download

Theatrical Releases

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has hit the big screens today. While the film is getting a mixed response from the critics, it is a treat for Prabhas and Pooja's fans. So, if you are a fan of these two actors, you should watch the film in theatres.

The Kashmir Files

's The Kashmir Files has also been released in theatres, and the film has received positive reviews from critics. Even people, who have watched it, can't stop praising the movie. So, you can watch it in a theatre near you.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET)

If you don’t want to watch a Bollywood film, then starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET) can surely be a good option for you. The Tamil film is getting a good response from the netizens.

OTT Releases

Anamika (MX Player)

Sunny Leone starrer Anamika is getting all the praises, especially the actress’ action-packed role is being loved by one and all. The series started streaming on MX Player on 10th March, so you can binge-watch it over the weekend.

Mrs. & Mr. Shameem (Zee5)

Pakistani series Mrs. & Mr. Shameem starring and Nauman Ijaz started streaming on Zee5 today. The trailer of the series has impressed one and all, and even reviews have been quite good.

Badhaai Do (Netflix)

After collecting a decent amount at the box office, now and starrer Badhaai Do has premiered on Netflix. So, if you skipped the film in theatres, you should watch it on the OTT platform.