Queen, Dear Zindagi, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and more films celebrate singlehood. It’s Valentine’s Day today, and we are sure all the couples will be having some special plans like a movie date or a dinner date. But, what about singles? Well, all the singles out there can watch some good Hindi films on OTT platforms. If you are wondering what to watch, then we are here to help you. Below is the list of Hindi movies that you can binge-watch on multiple OTT platforms if you are single. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; wants action to be taken against parents for letting kids imitate a sex worker

Queen (Netflix)

2014 release Queen starring in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Bollywood. The film revolves around a girl named Rani who decides to go on a honeymoon alone after her marriage gets cancelled. If you are single, you should surely watch Queen on Netflix today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt FINALLY breaks silence on Inshallah with Salman Khan being shelved; reveals she was not mentally prepared for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Dear Zindagi shows that everyone has ups and downs in their professional and personal life. But, self-love is the most important thing. The and starrer will be a perfect watch if you are feeling lonely on Valentine’s Day. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Let Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday guide you in acing the look for a date night with your beloved

Cocktail (Zee5)

If you are single and want to watch a good romantic comedy, then what else can be better than Cocktail? Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty starrer is streaming on Zee5, so you can enjoy the movie on the OTT platform.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (Netflix)

If you are disappointed with ’s Gehraiyaan, watch his first directorial Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu on Netflix. It is one of the sweetest rom-coms and a perfect film for singles to watch today.

2 (Netflix)

If you are a guy, single, and feeling bad that you are single, just watch Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The film has a few problematic things and not all relationships are like what they have shown in the movie. But, still, it will make you happy that you are single.