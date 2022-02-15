starrer , ’s A Thursday, starrer Bestseller, and more movies and web series are all set to premiere this week on OTT platforms. Last week, starrer Gehraiyaan was the biggest OTT release. The film, which also starred , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has received a mixed response from critics and audiences. Now, this week if you are thinking about what to watch on OTT platforms, below is the list of movies and series that will start streaming soon… Also Read - A Thursday: Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar's EPIC reaction to the trailer is unmissable

Mithya (Zee5)

Mithya stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role, and it will mark the acting debut of Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dasani. The series, which is directed by , will start streaming on Zee5 from 18th Feb 2022.

A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar)

A Thursday starring Yami Gautam will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th Feb 2022. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all, and Yami's performance is surely something everyone is looking forward to.

Bestseller (Amazon Prime Video)

Bestseller will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18th February 2022. The series stars , , Shruti Haasan, and Gauahar Khan. The trailer of the series was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

After making us laugh with three seasons, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with season 4. The series will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 18th February 2022.

Bangarraju (Zee5)

After a successful run at the box office, Telugu film Bangarraju is all set for its digital premiere on Zee5 on 18th Feb 2022. The movie stars , , Ramya Krishna, and Krithi Shetty.