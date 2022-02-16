All Of Us Are Dead Korean web series: 5 reasons to watch the zombie thriller on Netflix

In January 2022, Netflix announced 25 Korean originals and one of them was All Of Us Are Dead. The series started streaming on the OTT platform on 28th January 2022, and it has grabbed everyone’s attention. It is a zombie apocalypse horror series and stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo. Well, many of you might have watched the show, but if you haven’t here are 5 reasons to watch the zombie thriller on Netflix… Also Read - Intruders, Vacancy, Don't Breathe and other home-invasion horror movies to enjoy on OTT platforms Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix and more

Zombie apocalypse content

We don’t get to watch many films and series that revolve around zombies. South Korean film Train to Busan is one of the best zombie-horror films that we have seen. So, of course, when it comes to horror All Of Us Are Dead offers something that we don’t get to see much. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

The emotional connection

In horror movies and series, sometimes the creators forget that apart from scaring people, there needs to be some emotional angle in the story. Thankfully, in All Of Us Are Dead, there are a few scenes that will make you emotional. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gehraiyaan, Dhaakad and 4 more female centric movies of 2022 to look forward to

Zombie series revolving around school children

Most of the zombie horror content revolves around adults. But, here the basic plot revolves around a school and students in it. By the way, the series is based on the webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun.

Edge-of-the-seat thriller

Apart from scaring you, All Of Us Are Dead also keeps you on the edge of the seat. There are 12 episodes and every episode makes you watch the next one as you will be eager to know what happens next.

Second popular Korean show on Netflix

Korean series Squid Game grabbed everyone’s attention last year. And now, All of Us Are Dead has become the talk of the town.