This morning, announced that she is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix's original film which will be directed by . The movie will be based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X by . It is known as the best work of Higashino, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the film. Well, in Bollywood earlier, many films have been made which were adapted from a book. So, before Kareena's version of The Devotion of Suspect X releases on Netflix, here's a list of thrillers adapted from books that you can stream on OTT now…

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

starrer Raazi was based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat. The directorial was a hit at the box office, and it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Black Friday (Netflix)

After a lot of controversies, 's Black Friday was finally released in theatres in 2007. The movie was an adaptation of Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, a book by . The film is now available on Netflix.

7 Khoon Maaf (Netflix)

gave one of her career’s best performances in ’s 7 Khoon Maaf. The movie was based on the short story Susanna's Seven Husbands by . You can watch the movie now on Netflix.

Pinjar (Amazon Prime Video)

and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Pinjar was set against the backdrop of partition. It was an adaptation of a Punjabi novel of the same name, written by Amrita Pritam, and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Omkara (Zee5)

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara starring , Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and was adapted from 's Othello. The film did very well at the box office, and you can now watch it on Zee5.