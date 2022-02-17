is all set to make her OTT debut with the reality show Lock Upp. The actress will be hosting the show in which 16 contestants will be locked up in jail, and they have to follow Kangana’s rules. The reality show will start streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji from 27th February 2022. Well, Lock Upp is not the first reality show to premiere on OTT; earlier many reality shows were premiered digitally. So, before Lock Upp starts streaming, here’s a list of reality shows that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms… Also Read - Kangana Ranaut once again targets Bollywood; 'Maine apne daddy ki nahi suni, toh industry mein baithe big daddies ki...'

Bigg Boss OTT (Voot)

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT happened last year. The show was hosted by , and Divya Agarwal had won the show. You can watch the show on Voot.

Dance+6 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Before being aired on TV, Dance+6 was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The dance reality show had received a good response. So, if you like watching different kinds of dance performances, then Dance+6 is the perfect choice for you.

What the Love with Karan Johar (Netflix)

What the Love with Karan Johar was an interesting show. The filmmaker selected six single people and mentored them through their personal struggles as they look for love.

LOL: Hasse toh Phasse (Amazon Prime Video)

LOL: Hasse toh Phasse was hosted by and . A few comedians were locked in a room and they had to make each other laugh with their antics. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Indian Matchmaking is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining reality shows that we have watched on OTT. It was about Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, and it showcased how she finds matches for single people.