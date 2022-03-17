As James releases in theatres; here are top-rated Puneeth Rajkumar movies that you can enjoy on OTT

was one of the biggest names in the Kannada film industry. He started his career as a child actor in the late 70s, and his first movie as a lead was the 2002 release Appu. After the success of the film, fans fondly started calling him Appu. The actor passed away last year in October, and his demise was a big shock for the film industry and his fans. Today, his last film titled James has hit big screens coinciding with his birth anniversary. So, as James releases in theatres; here are top-rated (on IMDb) Puneeth Rajkumar movies that you can enjoy on OTT… Also Read - Trending South News Today: RRR team's grand promotional tour, Sarkaru Vaari Paata second song update, Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James leaves fans in tears and more

Bettada Hoovu (MX Player)

In 1985, Puneeth starred in a film titled Bettada Hoovu as a child artist. For his performance in the film, he won National Film Award for Best Child Artist. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.5 and you can watch it on MX Player.

Raajakumara (MX Player)

Raajakumara, which was released in 2017, was a super hit at the box office, and the actor had won Best Actor award at Filmfare Awards South for his performance in the film. The movie, which has an IMDb rating of 8.4, is streaming on MX Player.

Milana (Zee5)

Romantic-drama, Milana, starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Parvathy Thiruvothu is streaming on Zee5. On IMDb, the film has been rated 8.3 by the viewers.

Prithvi (Jio Cinema)

2010 release Prithvi starring Puneeth Rajkumar and Parvathy has received a cult status. The film’s IMDb rating is 8.3, and you can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Arasu (MX Player)

2007 release Arasu was a romantic drama. It featured Puneeth, , and in the lead roles. The film is currently streaming on MX Player and has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb.