starrer 83 was released in theatres on 24th December 2022. The film received positive reviews from the critics but unfortunately didn't do wonders at the box office. Everyone thought that the film will premiere on an OTT platform soon. But, BollywoodLife recently Exclusively told you that the OTT release of 83 has been delayed, and it might premiere by end of March. But, if you want to watch a sports drama on OTT there are many options. Below is the list of top-rated sports dramas (according to IMDb) that you can binge-watch on OTT…

starrer Dangal was based on the life of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters and Geeta. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and its IMDb rating is 8.4. You can enjoy the film on Netflix.

gave his career's best performance in 's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The movie has got 8.3 IMDb rating, and it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chak De India starring in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the best sports dramas made in Bollywood. The film, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has an 8.2 rating on IMDb.

Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka starrer Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was released in 1992, but the audience still enjoys it. The film revolved around inter-college competition, and it has an IMDb rating of 8.2. You can watch the movie on Zee5.

One more Aamir Khan film on the list. 2001 release Lagaan, which was India’s official entry at the Oscars, has an 8.1 IMDb rating. The film was about Indian villagers playing a cricket match against the British officers so that they don’t have to pay Lagaan. The movie is streaming on Netflix.