starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, 's The Fame Game, 's Lock UPP, and many more interesting web series and movies are all set to premiere on OTT as well release in theatres this week. Last week, we saw films and series like , A Thursday, Bestseller, and others on OTT platforms, and there weren't any big theatrical releases. Now, if this week you are thinking about what to watch, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are many OTT and theatrical releases. Check out the list below…

OTT Releases

The Fame Game (Netflix)

Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut with The Fame Game. Do you need any other reason to watch this series? It will start streaming on Netflix from 25th February 2022. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more actresses who left fashion police in shock with their latest choices

Lock Upp (MX Player / ALT Balaji)

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as the host of the show Lock Upp. It’s a reality show and will start streaming on MX Players and ALT Balaji from 27th February 2022. Today, the makers revealed the first contestant of the show and it is . Many more controversial celebs are going to be a part of the film. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam Pandey will be one of the contestants on the show.

Love Hostel (Zee5)

’s production venture Love Hostel starring , , and Sanya Malhotra is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th Feb. The trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention and it looks like an interesting movie.

Theatrical Releases

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is the second Bollywood biggie after Badhaai Do that going to hit the big screens. Badhaai Do has received a lukewarm response at the box office, and now, it will be interesting to see what response ’s directorial will get. The trailer and songs of Gangubai Kathiawadi have received a great response.

Valimai

fans are in for a treat this week as his film Valimai is all set to release in theatres on 24th February 2022. Apart from Tamil, the movie will also release in Hindi. It also stars in the lead role.

Bheemla Nayak

While for Hindi audience there’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and for Tamil moviegoers there’s Valimai, for Telugu audience there’s Bheemla Nayak this week. The and Rana Daggubati starrer will get a theatrical release on 25th February 2022.