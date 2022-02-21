Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, Kangana Ranaut’s Lock UPP, and many more interesting web series and movies are all set to premiere on OTT as well release in theatres this week. Last week, we saw films and series like Mithya, A Thursday, Bestseller, and others on OTT platforms, and there weren’t any big theatrical releases. Now, if this week you are thinking about what to watch, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are many OTT and theatrical releases. Check out the list below… Also Read - Lock Upp: Was Nisha Rawal offered Kangana Ranaut’s show because of her controversy with Karan Mehra? The actress OPENS UP [Exclusive]
BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film On OTT - Hindi below:
Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal is ready for the kill in Kangana Ranaut's show - watch video
OTT Releases
The Fame Game (Netflix)
Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her OTT debut with The Fame Game. Do you need any other reason to watch this series? It will start streaming on Netflix from 25th February 2022. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and more actresses who left fashion police in shock with their latest choices
Lock Upp (MX Player / ALT Balaji)
Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as the host of the show Lock Upp. It’s a reality show and will start streaming on MX Players and ALT Balaji from 27th February 2022. Today, the makers revealed the first contestant of the show and it is Nisha Rawal. Many more controversial celebs are going to be a part of the film. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam Pandey will be one of the contestants on the show.
Love Hostel (Zee5)
Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th Feb. The trailer of the movie has grabbed everyone’s attention and it looks like an interesting movie.
Theatrical Releases
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is the second Bollywood biggie after Badhaai Do that going to hit the big screens. Badhaai Do has received a lukewarm response at the box office, and now, it will be interesting to see what response Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial will get. The trailer and songs of Gangubai Kathiawadi have received a great response.
Valimai
Ajith Kumar fans are in for a treat this week as his film Valimai is all set to release in theatres on 24th February 2022. Apart from Tamil, the movie will also release in Hindi. It also stars Huma Qureshi in the lead role.
Bheemla Nayak
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
While for Hindi audience there’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and for Tamil moviegoers there’s Valimai, for Telugu audience there’s Bheemla Nayak this week. The Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer will get a theatrical release on 25th February 2022.