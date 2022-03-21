Last week, starrer Bachchhan Paandey was released in theatres, and on OTT there were films and series like, Jalsa, Bloody Brothers and more. This week also the audience will have many options to watch on OTT and there’s a major theatrical release lined up. It is surely not easy to remember which films and series are coming this week, and if you are wondering about what to watch, don’t worry as we are here to help you. Below is the list of films OTT and theatrical releases to look forward to this week… Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and more B-town divas who looked sensuous AF in see-through dresses [VIEW PICS]

RRR (Theatrical Release – 25th March 2022)

RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it stars , Jr NTR, , and in the lead roles. The movie is expected to take the box office by storm. While it's a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - RRR Take Over: Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli seek blessings at the Golden Temple ahead of release

Bridgerton season 2 (Netflix)

After the super success of Bridgerton season 1, now Netflix is all set to premiere Bridgerton season 2 on 25th March 2022. Everyone, who has watched the first season, is eagerly waiting for the second season of the period drama. Also Read - RRR promotions: Ram Charan and Jr NTR teach Naatu Naatu step to Aamir Khan; Alia Bhatt encourages him [WATCH]

83 (Netflix / Disney+ Hotstar)

starrer 83 is one of the best films of 2021. The film has started streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar today, so if you skipped watching it in theatres, you can now watch it on OTT.

Valimai (Zee5)

and starrer Valimai did a fantastic business at the box office, and now, the movie is all set to premiere on Zee 5 on 25th March 2022. So, fans of Ajith Kumar can watch the movie again on the streaming platform.

Bheemla Nayak (Disney+ Hotstar)

Bheemla Nayak starring and also left a mark at the box office, and now, it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 25th March 2022. Watching it on the OTT platform will surely be a treat for Telugu movie lovers.