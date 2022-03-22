’s The Kashmir Files has been ruling the box office. In 11 days, the movie has collected Rs. 179.85 crore which is excellent. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 90s. It’s a hard-hitting film and there are many scenes in the movie that will make you emotional and give you goosebumps. The Kashmir Files is doing very well at the box office, and it surely won’t release on OTT soon. But, before the movie starts streaming on OTT, here are 5 hard-hitting movies that you can watch on Zee5, Netflix, and other OTT platforms. Also Read - Pallavi Joshi REVEALS why it was important to make The Kashmir Files: 'Tomorrow if the same problem…’ [Exclusive]

(Amazon Prime Video)

Gulzar’s Maachis starring Chandrachur Singh, Tabu, and Jimmy Sheirgill was based on the circumstances surrounding the rise of the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s. The film won multiple awards including two National Awards, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actress (Tabu). Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri’s film BEATS Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Black Friday (Netflix)

’s Black Friday was adapted from ’s book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts. It was based on the 1993 Bombay bombings and was even banned from getting a release. The movie was supposed to release in 2004, but, it was later released in 2007. The film is now streaming on Netflix. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut asks paparazzi to watch The Kashmir Files, tells them cheekily, 'Aisi bakwaas filmein dekhte hai, achchi film bhi dekh lo for change' - watch video

Hawayein (YouTube)

Hawayein starring Ammtoje Mann, Babbu Mann, and Mahi Gill was surely a hard-hitting movie. The movie showcased the reality of what all happened during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and their aftermath. You can watch the movie on YouTube.

Parzania (Disney+ Hotstar)

Parzania was revolved around a 10-year-old Parsi kid who goes missing during the 2002 communal riots that took place in Gujarat. The movie starred and in the lead roles, and it won two National Awards, Best Director (Rahul Dholakia) and Best Actress (Sarika). The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5)

The last film on the list is starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie was based on the 2016 Uri attack and how the Indian Army did a surgical strike in the terrorist camps of the neighbouring country. You can watch the film on Zee5.