Before The Fame Game, 5 Madhuri Dixit movies to binge-watch on OTT for the Dhak Dhak girl's acting prowess

is all set to make her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. Fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for the show, and the trailer has received a great response. It’s a perfect package for MD’s fans as they will get to see the glamorous side of her and of course, it looks like a performance-oriented role as well. Well, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood is known for her amazing dance moves, but there have been films in which she simply impressed one and all with her strong performances. So, before The Fame Game starts streaming on Netflix from 25th February 2022, here’s a list of five Madhuri Dixit’s movies to binge-watch on OTT in which she showcased her acting prowess… Also Read - Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala to be dark, high on s** and slang? [EXCLUSIVE]

Beta (Zee5)

While was in the titular role in Beta, Madhuri Dixit’s performance surely stole the show. The actress got to showcase her versatility in the film as there was comedy as well as dramatic scenes in it. Her confrontation scenes with were the highlight of the movie. Also Read - Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, check out Devdas, Padmaavat and more Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies that set the box office on fire

(Netflix)

In Anjaam, Madhuri Dixit gave one of her career’s best performances. The movie revolved around a woman who takes revenge for her husband’s death. The film featured as the antagonist. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: THIS clip of Ram and Priya gives major Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun vibes [watch]

Pukar (Zee5)

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Pukar was a fantastic film. Dixit’s performance in it was appreciated a lot. You can watch the movie on Zee5.

Lajja (Eros Now)

Madhuri Dixit played a supporting role in Lajja, but she surely grabbed everyone’s attention with her powerful act in it. Also, how we forget her amazing dance moves on the song Badi Mushkil.

Devdas (Eros Now)

Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, , and Madhuri Dixit is undoubtedly one of the best period-romantic films made in Bollywood. Madhuri played the role of courtesan Chandra Mukhi in it, and while she made us go ‘Maar Dala’ with her dance moves, the actress also gave a fantastic performance in the film.