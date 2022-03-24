Before RRR, top-rated films of Jr NTR that you should watch on OTT

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR, , , and is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow (25th March). It’s a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Well, a couple of reviews of the film are out and everyone is praising the performances of the two male leads, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Both the actors have earlier also featured in some exceptional movies. So, today before RRR releases, here’s a list of top-rated (according to IMDb) films of Jr NTR that you should watch on OTT. Also Read - RRR: Fans scream Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s film name as they spot Alia Bhatt shooting for Brahmastra in Varanasi – Watch

Ramayanam (Amazon Prime Video)

Jr NTR started his career as a child actor and in 1996, he had featured in a film titled Ramayanam. The Telugu film has a 7.9 rating on IMDb, and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (Zee5)

In 2018, Jr NTR starred in a movie titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. It was a super hit at the box office, and on IMDb, the film has a rating of 7.8.

(MX Player)

2016 release Nannaku Prematho was directed by and it starred Jr NTR and in the lead roles. The film is currently available on MX Player, and it has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb.

Simhadri (MX Player)

Jr NTR and Rajamouli have worked together in a couple of films earlier, and Simhadri was one of them. The film has a rating of 7.6, and it is streaming on MX Player. It will be interesting to see if RRR will beat this rating on IMDb.

Temper (MX Player)

We are sure everyone must have watched starrer . But well, not many would know that it was a remake of Jr NTR’s film Temper. The directorial is also available on MX Player and on IMDb it has a rating of 7.6.