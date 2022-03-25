It’s the last weekend of March and this month many amazing movies and web series like Jalsa, Rudra, 83, and others have started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and other OTT platforms. You might have missed the movies and series when they premiered, but the weekend is here, and if you are wondering what to watch on OTT, don’t worry, as we are here to help you with it. Below is the list of films and web series that you can binge-watch over the weekend… Also Read - BL Awards 2022 Winners: Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and more emerge victorious in the OTT category

83 (Netflix / Disney+ Hotstar)

starrer 83 premiered on OTT a few days ago. The Kabir Khan directorial is streaming on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. So, if you missed it in theatres, you can surely enjoy the movie on OTT platforms over the weekend.

Rudra (Disney+ Hotstar)

's debut web series Rudra started streaming on 4th March 2022. The series is getting a good response, and it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jalsa (Amazon Prime Video)

Vidya Balan and ’s amazing performance has been the talk of the town since Jalsa started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022. If you are looking for some hard-hitting content on OTT then Jalsa is just perfect for you.

Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix)

Bridgerton Season 2 has started streaming on Netflix today, and we are sure viewers who have watched season one have already planned that they will be watching season 2 of the series over the weekend.

Bheemla Nayak (Disney+ Hotstar)

Bheemla Nayak was actually supposed to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar today. But as fans were super excited about the movie’s OTT premiere, it was decided that the starrer will start streaming on the OTT platform from 24th March 2022.

Valimai (Zee5)

After making a mark at the box office, and starrer Valimai has started streaming on Zee5 today. So, if you want to watch a Tamil film over the weekend, then Valimai is just the perfect choice for you.

Undekhi Season 2 (Sony LIV)

After the super success of the series Undekhi season one, Sony LIV released season 2 of the series earlier this month. While season 2 received a mixed response, viewers who have watched season1 would surely be interested in watching the second installment.