Looop Lapeta, Rockey Boys, The Great Indian Murder, and many more films and web series are all set to start streaming on Netflix, Sony LIV, and other OTT platforms from tomorrow (4th February 2022). Last week, many interesting films and series were premiered on multiple OTT platforms, and this week also the audience has many options. So, if you are wondering what to watch in the next few days, well don't worry we are here to help you. Below is the list of films and series that will premiere on 4th Feb…

Looop Lapeta (Netflix)

After conquering the big screens, Taapsee's films have also impressed us on OTT platforms. The actress' next film Looop Lapeta is all set to premiere on Netflix tomorrow. The movie also stars who recently stole the show with his performance in Netflix's series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Rocket Boys (Sony LIV)

We all must have read about Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in our history or science textbooks. Now, it’s time to witness their story in the web series Rocket Boys. The series, which stars Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh, will start streaming on Sony LIV from tomorrow. Also Read - Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan to Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaai Do – complete list of Bollywood movies releasing in theatres and OTT in February 2022

The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar)

’s production venture The Great Indian Murder starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 4th Feb. The series is based on the book Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup.

Through My Window (Netflix)

If you want to watch some international content, then the Spanish film Through My Window would be the perfect choice for you. The movie starring Julio Pena and Clara Galle is an adaptation of a 2016 novel by Ariana Godoy and it will premiere on Netflix tomorrow.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video)

Alan Ritchson starrer Reacher will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow. The series is based on Lee Child’s book Killing Floor.