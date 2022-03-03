Tovino Thomas is a big name in the Malayalam film industry, but thanks to Minnal Murali now he has become a household name across the country. Today, his film Naradan has released in theatres, and it is getting great reviews. Before Naradan, Tovino has featured in many amazing movies, and if you haven’t watched those yet and wondering where to watch them; don’t worry we are here to help you. Below is the list of Tovino Thomas movies that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms. Also Read - Minnal Murali: Tovino Thomas REVEALS how his life and stardom have changed post the success of his superhero movie [EXCLUSIVE]

Minnal Murali (Netflix)

Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas is a superhero film, and it released on Netflix last year in December. While it’s a Malayalam film, you can watch it on the OTT platform in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan praises Keerthy Suresh-Tovino Thomas' Vaashi; KRK tries to troll him, but the actor’s savage response wins netizens’ hearts

Kala (Amazon Prime Video)

Tovino Thomas starrer Kala is a psychological action thriller. The 2021 release received positive reviews from critics and even the audience had loved it. Tovino’s performance was surely one of the highlights of the movie. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Squid Game season 2 gets official nod, Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali creates new records and more

Kaanekkaane (Sony LIV)

Kaanekkaane starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Shruthi Ramachandran got a direct-to-digital release on Sony LIV. It was the first Malayalam film to premiere on the OTT platform.

Uyare (Netflix)

Uyare is one of the best films made in the Malayalam film industry and it also won multiple awards. The movie stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, , and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles and you can watch the film on Netflix.

Forensic (Netflix)

Forensic is a very interesting psychological thriller. The Tovino Thomas starrer was released in 2020, and it was a hit at the box office. The movie is being remade in Hindi also, so before the Hindi remake releases do watch the original on Netflix.