Last week, starrer Sharmaji Namkeen had released on Amazon Prime Video, and 's Attack had hit the big screens. While the Rishi Kapoor starrer is being liked by one and all, Attack has failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, this week also audience has many options to watch on OTT and there are films releasing in theatres as well. But, if you are wondering about what to watch this week, don't worry we are here to help you. Here's a list of OTT and theatrical releases to look forward to this week.

Theatrical Releases

Hurdang

Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma starrer Hurdang is all set to release in theatres on 8th April 2022. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and it has received a decent response.

Dangerous

's Telugu film Dangerous is slated to hit the big screens on 8th April 202. It revolves around a lesbian relationship and stars Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles.

OTT releases

Dasvi (Netflix / Jio Cinema)

, , and starrer Dasvi will be premiered on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7th April 2022. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a fantastic response, and everyone is looking forward to the movie.

Abhay 3 (Zee5)

After the success of Abhay and Abhay 2, now Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 3 is all set to start streaming on Zee5 from 8th April 2022. The audience has high expectations from the series, and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Gullak 2 (Sony LIV)

After making us laugh out loud with seasons one and two, now season 3 of Gullak is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 7th April 2022. If you have watched the first seasons of the series, we are sure you would be eagerly waiting for season 3.