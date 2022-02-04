Uppena, Love Story and more romantic South films of 2021 you should binge-watch on OTT this month of love

Uppena, Love Story, Maara, and many more romantic South films were released in theatres and on OTT platforms in 2021. Valentine’s Day will be here soon, and it’s the month of love, so we are sure everyone would be in a romantic mood and binge-watching movies is surely something everyone would prefer especially during the weekend. So, if you are wondering what to watch on OTT platforms, let us suggest to you some romantic South films of 2021 that should binge-watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others… Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan LEAKS her pre-nap chat with BFF Amrita Arora on her birthday; calls her a 'keeper'

Uppena (Netflix)

Telugu movie Uppena starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and was released in theatres during Valentine's Day weekend last year. The film was a hit at the box office, and it also received positive reviews from critics. Uppena is available on Netflix.

Love Story (Aha)

and starrer Love Story did very well at the box office. The movie is known for its songs and dance performance of Sai. It is streaming on Aha.

Maara (Amazon Prime Video)

Tamil film Maara starring and Shraddha Srinath is a beautiful movie. The movie, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Charlie, premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year in January.

Shyam Singha Roy (Netflix)

Shyam Singa Roy starring Nani and Sai Pallavi released in December 2021, and it received a good response from the critics and the audiences. The movie is now streaming on Netflix, so you can watch the romantic film on the OTT platform.

Most Eligible Bachelor (Netflix)

and starrer Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic comedy. The film did good business at the box office and after a successful run in the theatres, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.