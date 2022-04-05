Bridgerton 2: Five shows to watch if you already miss the racy Netflix series

After the super success of Bridgerton season 1, season 2 of the series started streaming on Netflix last month. Season 2 of the series has received a mixed response, but the fans of the show surely binged watched it. Well, if you have watched the show and missing it already and wondering now what to watch on OTT, don’t worry; as we are here to help you with it. Below is the list of five shows that you can binge-watch on OTT if you already miss the Netflix series… Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a heartwarming note for the Pushpa actress

Downton Abbey (Netflix – Amazon Prime Video)

British historical drama, Downton Abbey, created by Julian Fellowes, should surely be on your binge list. Starring , Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and others, the series is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. There are six seasons of the show. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Munmun Dutta, Tejasswi Prakash and more: Here's the list of most followed TV actresses

Reign (Amazon Prime Video)

Reign starring Adelaide Kane, Megan Follows, Torrance Coombs, and Toby Regbo has four seasons, and all of them are available on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a historical romantic drama. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan walks hand in hand with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad; fans say ‘Kangana Ranaut was better bro’ – watch video

The Crown (Netflix)

Apart from Bridgerton, one more historical show streaming on Netflix had grabbed everyone’s attention. We are talking about The Crown. The series, which revolves around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has four seasons.

Beecham House (Netflix)

Beecham House, created and directed by , is set in Delhi during the Mughal period. The series is streaming on Netflix, so you can surely enjoy it on the OTT platform. The show features Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, , Leo Suter, , and others.

(Amazon Prime Video)

, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford starrer Gossip Girl is undoubtedly one of the most popular American shows. There are 6 seasons of the show, and you can watch them on Amazon Prime Video.