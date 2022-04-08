Siblings Day 2022 is on 10th April. So of course, spending time with your sibling would be a priority this weekend, and while many will plan to go outside with their siblings, many will prefer to sit at home and have a good time their brother or sister. Watching a movie with your sibling would surely be a perfect option for this Siblings Day. So, if you are thinking about what to watch, don’t worry, we are here to help you. Below is the list of movies that you can binge-watch with your sibling during Siblings Day 2022 weekend… Also Read - BTS: Taehyung, Jungkook and J-Hope tour Las Vegas as it turns purple ahead of their concert – view breathtaking pics

Dil Dhadakne Do (Netflix)

Dil Dhadakne Do starring , , , , and is one of the best family dramas made in Bollywood. Ranveer and Priyanka played siblings in the film, their characters shared a great rapport with each other.

Kapoor & Sons (Netflix)

and Sidharth Malhotra played brothers in the film. In the film, due to a misunderstanding, there's always a sourness between them. But, we loved the scenes where the two bond with each other.

Iqbal (Zee5)

Iqbal revolved around a deaf and mute guy who dreams to play for the Indian cricket team. His biggest support is his younger sister who stands with him through thick and thin. and Shweta Basu Prasad’s performance in it was appreciated a lot.

(Zee5)

If you want to watch a hardcore masala entertainer about brotherhood, then and starrer Karan Arjun is the perfect option for you. It’s streaming on Zee5.

(Amazon Prime Video)

Karan Arjun is a 90s film, but if you want something more classic, then you can surely watch Satte Pe Satta. The film revolved around seven brothers played by , Sudhir, , Paintal, Kanwaljit Singh, Vikram Sahu, and Sachin Pilgaonkar.