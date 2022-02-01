Ron's Gone Wrong, Back to the Outback and more animated movies from 2021 that you can watch now on OTT platforms

Ron's Gone Wrong, Back to the Outback, Tom and Jerry, and many more animated films released in 2021. While some got a theatrical release, some got a digital premiere. Well, with budget pressure we are sure everyone would like to relax their mind and watch something light-hearted. So, what’s better than watching an animated movie? Also, if you are wondering which animated movie you should watch, well don’t worry we are here to help you. Below is the list of a few animated films that you can watch on various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others… Also Read - From Scooby Doo’s van in Bhoot Police to Tom and Jerry’s antics in Golmaal 4 – check out all the times when Bollywood was inspired by Hollywood cartoons

Ron's Gone Wrong (Disney+ Hotstar)

Ron's Gone Wrong is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film revolves around a guy named Barney who befriends a defective B-bot and names him Ron. Actors like Jack Dylan Grazer, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, and Olivia Colman have given their voices in the film. Also Read - After Tom and Jerry, 7 animated shows that could be turned into supremely entertaining films

Back to the Outback (Netflix)

Back to the Outback received a limited theatrical release on 3rd December 2021, and on 10th December 2021, it was premiered on Netflix. The film features the voices of , Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, , and Jacki Weaver.

Extinct (Netflix)

After a theatrical release in August 2021, Extinct started streaming on Netflix from November 2021. Rachel Bloom, Adam Devine, Zazie Beetz, Ken Jeong, Catherine O'Hara, Benedict Wong, Reggie Watts, and Jim Jefferies have given their voices in the movie.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is about a dysfunctional family that lands up in a situation where they have to save the planet from a global robot uprising. It features the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric André, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, , Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, Conan O'Brien, and Doug the Pug.

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie was released in February 2021. It was a nostalgia trip for many people. Apart from the Tom and Jerry cartoon character, it also starred , Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, , Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, and Ken Jeong. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.