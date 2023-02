And just like that, we have passed 10 days of February. If you are free this weekend and are new here and also looking for recommendations to pass your weekend, we are here with not one or two but 5 recommendations from Bollywood and OTT actor Akshay Oberoi. Akshay has extensively worked in Hindi films and has explored almost every OTT platform there is in India. He is known for his acting chops in Inside Edge, Selection Day, Illegal, The Test and also movies like Pizza, Fitoo, Kaalakaandi, Junglee and more. Akshay Oberoi has shared his list of shows to binge-watch from Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Disney Plus Hostar and more. Check out the list below: Also Read - BTS: J-Hope proves he's true-blue ARMY as he talks about what he binge-watches online; shares what's he looking forward to in 2023 [Video]

The White Lotus

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Akshay is particularly fond of the storyline of The White Lotus. He was bowled over by the creator, Mike White's use of background score which kept the audience on the edge of their seats. He calls it a real learning lesson of what is possible. The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and more.

Watch the trailer video of The White Lotus here:



The Family Man

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Manoj Bajpayee won hearts all over again in this one. Akshay is a fan of the show as well. He calls it 'one of the rare shows we have made in India that really cracked it.' The Family Man keeps you engaged and, of course, the performances are top-notch, says Akshay. Raj and DK helmed series also has a season 2 that stars

Watch the trailer video of The Family Man here:



Tabbar

Where to Watch: Sony Liv

Akshay Oberoi is all praise for director Ajit Pal Singh. He worked with him in Gurgaon. Akshay calls him the director to watch out for in the future. Talking about Tabbar, the show tells a story of a Punjabi family but there are no “sarsoon ke khets” in the entire show. In fact, there is nothing conventional about Tabbar at all. It's subdued. It's menacing and most importantly, it's authentic," says Akshay.

Watch the trailer video of Tabbar here:



The Offer

Where to Watch: Voot

Akshay confesses to being a huge Godfather fan. He says he was thus intrigued to watch a show that depicts how that film got made. Calling it an eye-opener for those who don't know the troubles the team went through in putting together, Akshay says it's arguably the best series ever made.

Watch the trailer video of The Offer here:

The peaky blinders

Where to Watch: Netflix

Akshay Oberoi is also a fan of The Peaky Blinder. He says, "My favourite actor in the entire world is Cillian Murphy." Akshay was glued to the show throughout its run. Akshay was all praise for the maker too. He says, "I also really enjoy creator Steven Knight's work. He is an absolute master craftsman and this show is a perfect example of that."

Watch the trailer video of The Peaky Blinders here:



