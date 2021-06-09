Can't get enough of The Family Man? Watch THESE 5 titles by creators Raj & DK on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

The Family Man 2 is such a talk of the town these days. The Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer web series has been getting a thunderous response from the masses. The Family Man is created by Raj and DK aka Raj Nidimouru and Krishna DK who have been working in the industry for a long time. Since y'all loved The Family Man 2, we thought of sharing some more content that this jodi created for the Indian masses. So, let's have a dekko: Also Read - Did you know Kunal Kemmu had to google a word during his fight with Soha Ali Khan?

– Amazon Prime Videos

Go Goa Gone is the first Zombie-comedy film of India and hence it has to take the first spot on the list. The movie is out and out laughter riot starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Aanand Tiwari to name a few. Go Goa Gone follows the tale of these four party lovers who go on a rave party one night and wake up to find everyone has turned into a Zombie. Sounds funny on the go itself. You can binge-watch Go Goa Gone on Amazon Prime Videos.

A Gentleman – Disney Plus Hotstar

A Gentleman: Sundar Sushil, Risky stars Sidharth Malhotra, , Darshan Kumaar, amongst others. It follows the story of Gaurav, a happy go lucky guy whose life takes a drastic turn when he comes across his lookalike. While the action is a dud, there are some engaging moments in the film. Sidharth and Jacqueline have an amazing chemistry. You can watch A Gentlemen on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Glitch (Unpaused) – Amazon Prime Videos

Glitch is a story created by Raj and DK which tells the story of who is a hypochondriac and meets a speech impaired health care worker on a blind date. It is set in the COVID-19 era and sees the protagonists following the social distancing norms. There's subtle amount of humour as well.

– MX Player

Shor In the City tells the tale of three individuals-an NRI businessman, a minor criminal and an aspiring cricketer. Their lives take a drastic turn as they grapple with life-changing choices during the chaotic period of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Starring Sendhil Ramamurthy, , , , amongst others can be watched on MX Player.

99 – Amazon Prime Videos

Set in 1999, 99 follows the story of lowly thieves Sachin (Kunal Khemu) and Zaramud (Cyrus Broacha) who are caught up in a high-speed chase that wrecks their stolen car, which unfortunately belongs to high-ranking gangster AGM (Mahesh Manjrekar) who offers Sachin and Zaramud the chance to work off their debt. But soon they find themselves travelling the country collecting AGM's outstanding gambling debts. As a cricket scandal engulfs India, the pair find themselves in increasingly dangerous situations.