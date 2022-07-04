This week will witness a mini-bonanza of exciting web series and specials both new and recurring ones making their way on multiple OTT platforms. OTT giants like Voot Select, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and ZEE5 are brining us new web series as well as fresh seasons of previously loved web shows, and so, we decided to bring you up to speed with them. From Koffee with Karan 7 and Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls to The Gone Game season 2, Modern Love Hyderabad and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd – here's all you need to know about the upcoming web series and specials of the week... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ranveer Singh will NOT replace Karan Johar as the host of the web series of controversial reality show

Koffee with Karan season 7

is back for Koffee with Karan season 7. Having stood the test of time for 18 long years, Koffee with Karan has grabbed headlines courtesy its guests' intimate conversations and candid confessions, and this season looks to up the ante. With a new episode dropping every Thursday exclusively on Disney Hotstar, longtime fans look to be in for a treat as Koffee with Karan 7 returns from 7th July 7 onward.

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

will soon be seen in in Netflix's Ranveer vs Wild, an interactive special scheduled to premiere on 8th July. The trailer showed Ranveer facing some gruesome challenges in the wild, with Bear Grylls for company. This might be one of the toughest things he has done in his life. We can even see him being chased by a large bear.

The Gone Game season 2

The gripping trailer of Voot Select original series The Gone Game season 2 is here to leave you intrigued. Starring , , Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harleen Sethi and , The Gone Game 2 will stream on Voot Select from 7th July onward.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad strings together six heartfelt episodes of love, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam, and featuring an eclectic cast including Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad. Produced under the banner of SIC Productions, Modern Love Hyderabad will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting 8th July.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, starring Amruta Subhash, revolved around a small-town divorcee, who decides to become an entrepreneur to gain custody of her kids from her ex-husband. It's set to drop on 8th July on ZEE5.