This week will witness a mini-bonanza of exciting web series both new and recurring ones making their way on multiple OTT platforms. OTT giants like Voot Select, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hoichoi and ZEE5 are brining us new web series as well ass fresh seasons of previously loved web shows along with some highly anticipated movies, and so, we decided to bring you update to date with them. From Modern Love Mumbai and Taledanda to Savage Beauty, Mahabharat Murders and Aadha Ishq – here's all you need to know about the upcoming web series and web movies of the week...

Savage Beauty (Netflix)

A South African show revolving around a mysterious woman who vows all-out revenge for her traumatic past against a powerful family, which runs an international beauty empire that conceals several dark secrets. Drops on Netflix today, 12th May.

Aadha Ishq (Voot Select)

A complex, modern love story that explores a bold theme of a mother and daughter falling in love with the same man. Drops on Voot today, 12th May.

Modern Love Mumbai (Amazon Prime)

The globally famous rom-com anthology series makes its Hindi debut with an array of talented actors. Drops on Amazon Prime tomorrow, 13th May.

Taledanda (ZEE5)

A Kannada movie that sheds light on the topical subject of climate change and its devastating consequences on the planet through a member of a tribal community, who takes up the onus of preserving the natural habitat around him, despite his struggle with mental health issues. Drops on ZEE5 tomorrow, 13th May.

Mahabharat Murders (Hoichoi)

An assortment of individuals come together to change the course of an even after being collectively affected by said even in this Bengali web show. Drops on Hoichoi tomorrow, 13th May.