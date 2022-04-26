This week will witness a mini-bonanza of exciting web series both new and recurring ones making their way on multiple OTT platform. OTT giants like Voot Select, Netflix and ZEE5 are brining us new web series as well ass fresh seasons of previously loved web shows along with some highly anticipated movies, and so, we decided to bring you update to date with them. From Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 and Ozark season 4 to 365 Days - This Day and the miniseries, The Offer, here's all you need to know about the upcoming web series and web movies of the week...

Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 (ZEE5)

Never Kiss Your Bestfriend is back with another season. Tanie and Sumer's story will continue, but this time, joining and Anya Singh will be and . The Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2 trailer has already got a got humongous response. The show premieres on ZEE5 on 29th April.

Ozark season 4 (Netflix)