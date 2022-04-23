What to watch on OTT this weekend: Loved KGF 2? Here's the ultimate Bollywood masala movie binge list to stream now

If you can't get enough of KGF 2 and are wondering why the Hindi film industry doesn't do masala as well as the South, let's jog your memory with the best Bollywood masala movies to binge-watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot Select and ZEE5...