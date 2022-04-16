What to watch on OTT this weekend: Pan India films to stream now if you loved KGF 2, RRR and Pushpa

In today's section of 'what to watch on OTT this weekend', we circle back to the craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience that has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have, be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shows of KGF 2 replace Beast in Tamil Nadu; Kajal Aggarwal's role CHOPPED in Acharya and more

Now, in case you can't get enough of the euphoria around KGF 2 and its infectious leading man, Rocking Star Yash, then we've got just the dose for you, especially if you're into the whole pan-India wave that's recently gripped the country. So, if you utterly-butterly loved movies like KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa, then check out these other pan-India films available OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix, Jio Cinema and Disney Hotstar... Also Read - KGF 2 strikes but RRR remains unbeaten: Meet India's top 10 highest opening day grossers worldwide

Mughal-E-Azam (Jio Cinema)

Yes, believe it or not, the trend of pan-India films began long before, and one of the first ones was Mughal-E-Azam. Also Read - Besides KGF 2, check out RRR, Baahubali 2, War and more Indian movies among the top ten biggest openers at the box office

Sholay (Amazon Prime)

Surprised again that Sholay was another such pan-India movie?

Saaho (Netflix)

Though critically panned, Saaho has been one of the more successful pan-India films at the box office.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Amazon Prime)

Though not without its flaws, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is worth checking out for its scale and all-stat cast alone.

Kurup (Netflix)

Kurup is one of the more curtailed pan-India films as far as the canvas and budget goes.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Amazon Prime)

The National-Award-Winning movie is again high on scale and lavish production values.

Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 (Disney Hotstar)

Of course, no discussion, list or recollection of pan-India is complete without the mention of Baahubali, is it?