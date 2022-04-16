What to watch on OTT this weekend: Pan India films to stream now if you loved KGF 2, RRR and Pushpa

If you utterly-butterly loved movies like KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Baahubali: The Conclusion, then check out these other pan-India films available OTT platforms like ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Voot, Netflix, Jio Cinema and Disney Hotstar...