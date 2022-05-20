The weekend is here and finally, it’s time to relax. If you are planning to watch a movie in the theatre you have two options; , , and Tabu starrer 2 or starrer Dhaakad. But, we are sure many would like to stay at home and binge-watch something on OTT platforms. So, if you are wondering whether what to watch on OTT this weekend; don’t worry, as we are here with the list of films and web series that started streaming recently, so you can binge-watch them over the weekend. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Here's what you need to know about Elon Musk and the Aquaman actress' affair [VIEW PICS]

RRR (Zee5 / Netflix)

RRR is one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian film industry. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial stars , Jr NTR, , and , and if you haven’t watched the film in theatres, you now watch it on Zee5 (Regional languages) and Netflix (Hindi). Also Read - As Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky; a look at her maternity photoshoot that's the boldest ever in the history of celeb maternity

Panchayat 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most awaited web series has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. We are talking about Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat 2. The web series is getting a fantastic response, so it should surely be on your binge-watch list this weekend. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan thanks media at the film festival for making her feel special; says 'I love when they...'

Acharya (Amazon Prime Video)

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya failed to make a mark at the box office, and now, it has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you are a Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan fan then you can surely watch the film on the OTT platform over the weekend.

12th Man (Disney+ Hotstar)

starrer 12th Man has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is helmed by who had directed Mohanlal starrer and Drishyam 2. So, if you want to watch a suspense thriller, then 12th Man can be a good option for you.

Escaype Live (Disney+ Hotstar)

Escaype Live starring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. The trailer of the series was impressive, so this can surely be on your binge-watch list this weekend.