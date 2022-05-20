The weekend is here and finally, it’s time to relax. If you are planning to watch a movie in the theatre you have two options; Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. But, we are sure many would like to stay at home and binge-watch something on OTT platforms. So, if you are wondering whether what to watch on OTT this weekend; don’t worry, as we are here with the list of films and web series that started streaming recently, so you can binge-watch them over the weekend. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Here's what you need to know about Elon Musk and the Aquaman actress' affair [VIEW PICS]
RRR (Zee5 / Netflix)
RRR is one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian film industry. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, and if you haven’t watched the film in theatres, you now watch it on Zee5 (Regional languages) and Netflix (Hindi). Also Read - As Rihanna welcomes baby boy with A$AP Rocky; a look at her maternity photoshoot that's the boldest ever in the history of celeb maternity
Panchayat 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
One of the most awaited web series has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. We are talking about Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat 2. The web series is getting a fantastic response, so it should surely be on your binge-watch list this weekend. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan thanks media at the film festival for making her feel special; says 'I love when they...'
Acharya (Amazon Prime Video)
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya failed to make a mark at the box office, and now, it has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. If you are a Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan fan then you can surely watch the film on the OTT platform over the weekend.
12th Man (Disney+ Hotstar)
Mohanlal starrer 12th Man has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is helmed by Jeethu Joseph who had directed Mohanlal starrer Drishyam and Drishyam 2. So, if you want to watch a suspense thriller, then 12th Man can be a good option for you.
Escaype Live (Disney+ Hotstar)
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
Escaype Live starring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Shweta Tripathi premiered on Disney+ Hotstar today. The trailer of the series was impressive, so this can surely be on your binge-watch list this weekend.