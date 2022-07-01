What to watch on OTT this weekend: Samrat Prithviraj, Dhaakad, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 and more movies and web series you can binge-watch

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam, and more movies and web series that you can binge-watch this weekend.