In our section of 'what to watch on OTT today', we brings you some of the best Bollywood movies on scams and scandals. While nobody like to be at the receiving end of a scam on be embroiled in a scandal, there's also no denying that we love reading or hearing about them as long as it involves others – even if we exhibit sympathy for the victims, the voyeuristic nature in us can't help but get curious about the nitty-gritty details of an elaborate scam or fiery scandal. And when it's played out in a movie, that curiosity augments manifold. So, without further ado, here are some of the best Bollywood movies on scams and scandals that you can binge-watch right now on OTT platforms like Voot, Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney Hotstar.

Special 26 (Voot)

Raid (Disney Hotstar)

Rang De Basanti (Netflix)

Badmaash Company (Apple TV)

Bunty Aur Babli (Apple TV)

Khosla Ka Ghosla (Disney Hotstar)

Why Cheat India (ZEE5)