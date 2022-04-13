Today's section 'what to watch on OTT' is wholly and solely connected to Beast – Thalapathy Vijay and Director Nelson Dilipkumar's desi Die Hard is an atrocious farce of a film. Nelson falls prey to star-worshiping in the worst possible way with Beast, ironically diminishing the superstar aura of Vijay, which has been so effectively used by Directors like Atlee, A.R. Murugadoss and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the recent past via well-scripted fare. Worse still, he reduces a delicate hostage scenario to a ludicrous joke and let's not even get into the blatant body-shaming and objectification. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Shahid Kapoor reacts after the comedian roasts him in the presence of his father Pankaj Kapur – watch

So, if you, too, are a diehard Thalapathy Vijay fan like us, and you, too, have been left majorly disappointed by the Beast, then you've landed at the right place as we've decided to compensate for the trainwreck that is Beast by taking a trip down memory lane with the best Vijay movies. Check them out below along with the OTT platforms you watch them on today. Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer's 40 lakh tickets already SOLD in advance bookings, confirms producer

One of Vijay's best movies and a crowning moment in Indian cinema's homespun duplicate sub-genre Also Read - Karan Kundrra sides with Pratik Sehajpal in the Kashika Kapoor controversy, says, 'This is clear harassment'; fans laud him

Director Atlee clearly showed how to reinvent a been-there-done-that sports formula on the backbone of a superstar.

Theri (Amazon Prime)

This one completes the triumvirate of Vijay and Atlee's three top-notch masala movies.

(Amazon Prime)

Another Director that perfectly knows how to please both Vijay fans and a neutral audience looking for a solid script is A.R. Murugadoss.

Thalapathy Vijay's last release prior to Beast, which, if for nothing else, merits repeated viewing for his confrontation with .