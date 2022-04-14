and are all set to get married today. Ranbir started his career with the 2007 release , and Alia made her Bollywood debut with 2012 release Student of the Year. Both of them are superstars, but still, we haven’t watched them on the big screen together. Finally, this year, we will get to watch them in together and they will be promoting the film as husband and wife. Well, as the couple tie the knot here’s a list of their top-rated (IMDb) films that you can enjoy on OTT platforms. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar aka RaYa's love story to start soon as channel steps in to meet fans' demands [Exclusive]

Ranbir Kapoor gave his career’s best performance in Barfi. The movie has an IMDb rating of 8.1 and it is streaming on Netflix. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's first glimpse as husband and wife OUT: Couple looks adorable in white and gold - Watch

Sanju was a biopic on , and Ranbir stepped into the shoes of Baba to play the titular role. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and it’s rated 7.9 on IMDb. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: After Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh steal the show with their cute looks - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor won multiple awards for his performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and it is streaming on Zee5.

Alia Bhatt’s performance as Safeena in Gully Boy grabbed everyone’s performance. The actress’ film is rated 8 on IMDb, and you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Alia has time and again proved that she is one of the best actresses we have in the industry. In Udta Punjab, she was simply excellent. The movie has an IMDb rating of 7.8 and it is streaming on Netflix.

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

In Raazi, Alia played the role of a spy. The actress’ performance in it was appreciated a lot and the movie was a blockbuster. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8 and you can enjoy it n Amazon Prime Video.