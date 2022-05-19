Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally looks to set things in order for the Hindi film industry, which is going through its most horrific year of all, with Bollywood movies flopping left, right and center before the might of South film, so much so that even big-name ones are arriving and disappearing without much awareness. Well, finally the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra starrer, directed by Anees Bazmee is finally set to bring back some much-needed cheer to Hindi cinema after ages, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poised to take a very good opening all the Hindi belt.