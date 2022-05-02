Doctor Strange 2 is set to storm theatres across most countries in the world on 6th May 2022, including India. The hype for the movie has reached a crescendo, with tickets being sold by the buckets in advance. In India alone, starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already collected an estimated ₹20 crore nett in advanced sales as per our trade source and box office tracking, giving a clear indication of the kind of craze among the audience for the next installment in phase four of the MCU. So, if you, too, can't contain your excitement for the Doctor Strange sequel and are wondering what to do till it hits the big screen, then you've landed at the right place. We've dug through our movie archives to come up with a handful of films on magicians (admittedly not all of the superhero kind) that you can watch right now on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar... Also Read - Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress for her birthday costs this insane amount; guess the price

Doctor Strange (Disney Hotstar)

Let's begin with the first part of the aforementioned film that's been generating all the buzz of late.

Now You See Me (Netflix)

Movie about magicians seldom get better than this.

Now You See Me 2 (Netflix)

Though not in the same league as its predecessor, this is still an enjoyable, escapist yarn.

The Prestige (Amazon Prime)

If there's one movie about magicians better than Now You See Me, it's got to be The Prestige – the gold standard.

3 (Amazon Prime)

Of course we had to include one Bollywood movie because hey...it's our cinema.