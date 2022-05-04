Doctor Strange 2 is set to storm theatres across most countries in the world on 6th May 2022, including India. The hype for the movie has reached a crescendo, with tickets being sold by the buckets in advance. In India alone, starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already collected an estimated ₹20 crore nett in advanced sales as per our trade source and box office tracking, giving a clear indication of the kind of craze among the audience for the next installment in phase four of the MCU. So, if you, too, can't contain your excitement for the Doctor Strange sequel and are wondering what to do till it hits the big screen, then you've landed at the right place. We've dug through the MCU archive to come up with those Marvel movies and web series you need to watch to bring yourself up to date with all the goings-on in Doctor Strange's world prior to watching the sequel unfold on the big screen... Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid bash: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill make it a starry affair [View Pics]

Doctor Strange

Let's begin with the movie that explains Doctor Strange's origins, which is kind of a no-brainer, isn't it?

WandaVision

The miniseries is a must-see as its after-credits scene is where the major connect lies for Doctor Strange 2.

What If...?

The 1st season of this animated series presents several alternate realities that could be a part of Strange's multiverse.