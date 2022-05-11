Blockbuster Director Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated comedy film, Cirkus, will have a grand Christmas release worldwide. The big-ticket entertainer, starring Ranveer Singh, and a bevy of celebrated actors, will globally hit the big screen on 23rd December 2022. Director Rohit Shetty took to his official Instagram handle to announce the release date of his much awaited Ranveer Singh starrer. Cirkus, which will clash with Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath at the box office, is jointly produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

So, if you're eagerly looking forward to Cirkus and are finding the wait till this Christmas unbearable, then you've landed at the right place, as we've dug through our movie archives to come with the best Bollywood double-role comedy movies (yes, that's a thing and Hindi cinema has been a master at it as you'll soon see), which you can watch right now on OTT platforms like ZEE5, Voot and Amazon Prime. Check them out below:

Angoor (Amazon Prime)

Let's start with the loosely based inspiration for Cirkus.

Ram Aur Shyam (Voot)

Next up is the OG grand-daddy of comedies centred on twins separated at birth.

Aankhen (Amazon Prime)

A different take on double role tropes, with a lot of action, too, but takes nothing away from the rib-tickling comedy.

ChaalBaaz (ZEE5)

The female version of Ram Aur Shyam managed to forge its own path in an interesting new direction.

Judwaa (Amazon Prime)

Another comedy in the vein of Ram Aur Shyam mould but quite different, which makes it extremely entertaining.

BollywoodLife was the first to be informed that the release date of Cirkus will be announced on 10th May at 11 a.m. Revealing the news in an exclusive interview, said, “We are seated her this evening. Tomorrow, morning, 11 a.m., the release date of Cirkus will be announced. So, it's just a matter of waiting for a few hours and you'll get to know about its release date.” In the same interview, the star added, “Like Rohit sir ( ) usually does, if he likes a older story, feels there's great potential in it, he takes a skeleton of it, just sort of like the pillars of the narrative...this one significant, important beat...and then this and this and this, and then he makes his own version.”

Cirkus is jointly produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez. The movie also stars , , , , , and a host other talented actors. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hits theatres on 13th May worldwide.