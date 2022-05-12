Mahesh Babu's latest release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, not just because of the presence of the superstar, but also because it's being directed by Parasuram, who delivered a blockbuster with his last film. The deadly combo of Parasuram and Mahesh Babu has no doubt fired the hype among the audience. What's more, whatever promotional material that the team has release so far for Sarkaru Vaari Paata be it posters, the teaser, the trailer, the songs or anything else has worked big time for the film.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, music sensation S. Thaman has scored the soundtrack for the movie while the mass-appealing promotions so far indicate that it's high on action. is the leading lady opposite in the film, jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others in pivotal supporting roles.