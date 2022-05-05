Mother's Day 2022 is just around the corner and that means kids everyday will be taking special efforts to make the day absolutely memorable for their beloved mummas. From planning elaborate dinners to buying expensive gifts to even throwing parties – Mother's Day may be not that old an event across any society, but is nevertheless celebrate with great pomp and joie de vivre the world over. Of course, different people ring in the day in their own way, and if in the rare instance you and your mother are both movie-buffs, then what better way to mark the occasion with some fantastic films about motherhood. So, in case you're one of those who share such a cinematic bond with your momma and need some suggestions this Mother's Day, then we've dug through our movie archives just for you and come up with some titles from Bollywood nonetheless, which diverge from the beaten path to present some badass mother's who turned into tigers when the need arose for their kids. Check out these titles tight now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5.