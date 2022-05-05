What to watch on OTT today: Celebrate Mother's Day 2022 in advance with Mom, Karan Arjun and more Bollywood movies with badass maternal figures

Bollywood has shown us time and again how a mother can turn into a tiger when needed for her child, and these five movies are the perfect example of it. Check them out right now as a special pre-Mother's day treat on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5.