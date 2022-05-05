There are web series and then there are marquee web series – the flagship shows of OTT platforms that keep brining the audience back year after year, making fans mark their calendars as they count down to the next season of these shows. Well, in case you have missed out on them till now, and are wondering which ones you can catch up on before the new season comes knocking, then fret not as we have your back. From Stranger Things and The Boys to The Mandalorian, The Handmaid's Tale and more – here's a low down on the most popular web series the world over, the number of season you need to catch up on and on which OTT platforms you can view them...

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Hands down one of the most mysterious, intriguing and borderline chilling sci-fi show to have come out in years. Three seasons of 25 episodes are out on Netflix, which you can brush up on before season 4, consisting on 9 episodes, spread over 2 volumes, releases, with the first volumes slated to premiere on 27th May.

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

The most subversive take on superheroes and best indictment on pop culture, besides just being a bat-shit crazy, ball-to-the-wall insane show to have arguably ever emerged on the small screen. Two seasons of 16 episodes are available, with the third set to release on 3rd June.

The Mandalorian (Disney Hotstar)

No true-blue Star Wars fan can even afford to think of passing up on The Mandaloria, whereas neutral viewers can still enjoy a great piece of sci-fi space opera crossover with a spaghetti western. Catch up on the first 2 seasons of 8 episodes each before season 3 sees the light of day toward the end of the year.